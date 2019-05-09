T.I. Honors Late Sister Precious Chapman With New Scholarship Fund

Earlier this year T.I.‘s sister Antoinette “Precious” Harris Chapman passed away and now the rapper is honoring her legacy with a new scholarship program. Partnering with VH1 and the United Negro College Fund, T.I. announced the Precious Chapman Scholarship Fund during the annual Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Mama ceremony.

“My sister Precious was a single mother, who worked to make life better for her children and everyone she encountered,” he said, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “In the spirit of that, we are awarding a deserving student a scholarship in my sister’s name.” The site reports that this year’s $25,000 prize went to Tierani Scott, who is a single mother and junior at Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas.

May Precious rest in peace.

