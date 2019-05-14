CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lil’ Mo Announces Split From Husband Karl Dargan

Details are a bit scant but the pair seemed to be on the mend as participants on the show 'Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.'

Leave a comment
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Another celebrity couple bites the dust, this after R&B singer and media personality Lil’ Mo announced via social media that she’s leaving her husband, boxer Karl Dargan.

From what we can gather, Lil’ Mo announced the end of the union after the Dargan, who stars alongside his allegedly estranged wife on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition was seen on the show speaking to another woman as Lil’ Mo headed to bed. This led to a barrage of social media posts from Lil’ Mo and comments from fans.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“The enemy destroyed what was sooooo LIT. but i’m not gonna blast or expose you,” Lil’ Mo wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “my children and i have been through enough. YOU OWE US EVERYTHING!”

Via Twitter, Mo issued a similar message that still remains active.

“This hurts soooo bad. BUT this the last L i’m taking for the TEAM (my 5 that keeps me alive). love y’all,” Mo tweeted.

Dargan admitted on the show that he found it hard to be committed solely to his wife, and in another instance on the show, he can been asking a woman to declare her love for him via a phone call.

Lil’ Mo Announces Split From Husband Karl Dargan was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lil mo

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be…

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late…
05.14.19
Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On…

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail…
05.14.19
American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple…

An American Airlines pilot was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged in the 2015 deaths of…
05.13.19
Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle…

A middle school teacher in Minnesota has been placed on leave after a video showing her using a racial slur…
05.13.19
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie…

British radio host Danny Baker really tried to lie and say he didn't know equating Black folks to primates was…
05.10.19
Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting 94-Year-Old Mother With…

An Atlanta woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting her 94-year-old mother with a hammer, AJC.com reported. Sandy Elaine Mathis, 56,…
05.10.19
Assistant Principal Says The N-Word To A Black…

A Texas high school assistant principal is disputing claims that he told a student to “turn off that ni**er music,”…
05.09.19
Community Demands Answers After Cops Open Fire On…

Demand for more answers have grown after an April officer-involved shooting in Hugo, Oklahoma that left three children injured. Officers Billy…
05.09.19
Uplifting News: One 12-Year-Old’s Mission To Improve His…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO2228g938A The uplifting news this week is about Monte Scott, a 12-year-old Muskegon Heights resident, who decided to take matters…
05.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close