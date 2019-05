View this post on Instagram

Ohhhh My Goodness 😱! Shorty caught a whole body! R.I.P to his pride! Happy Monday #WNBAKicks fam! We hope you go out and dominate the week the way she did this dunk🔥🔥🔥🔥 #WNBAKicks #NBAKicks #Nike #Lebron16 #LebronJames #Sneakerhead #Basketball #NBA #WNBA #KOTD