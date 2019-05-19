CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Foxy Brown Gets Booed Off Stage In NYC, DJ Plays Lil Kim Instead

The crowd had no remorse for a Hip-Hop legend.

Leave a comment
LuxxBall 2016 Birthday Celebration for the Legendary Damon

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Last night (May 18) was not a good one for Foxy Brown. The Brooklyn rapper resoundingly got booed off the stage while performing at Xscape singer and Real Housewife of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss’  Dungeon Tour stop in NYC.

It went down at Terminal 5, where Fox Boogie surely planned to turn up at the burlesque show. However, poor sound quality and a less than energetic performance caused the boo birds to come out. Also, she was barely keeping up with her own lyrics (note: it wasn’t even the instrumentals playing, it was the actual songs).

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

But let’s not forget, Foxy Brown is at least partially death.

Kandi can be heard saying “Y’all gotta respect my girl…” as she was escorted off the stage, to even louder boos. To add insult to struggle’ry, the DJ started playing Lil Kim’s “The Jump Off.”

And of course, there’s video. A lot of it. All bad.

Photo: WENN.com

This Week In Social Media: Nicki Blasts MTV; Foxy Brown’s Awkward Performance & More
0 photos

Foxy Brown Gets Booed Off Stage In NYC, DJ Plays Lil Kim Instead was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Foxy Brown

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Balenciaga Scholarship Gives Free Tuition to Black…

Pratt Institute in New York City is world famous for its programs in architecture, art and design. Now, Demna Gvasalia,…
05.16.19
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be…

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late…
05.14.19
Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On…

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail…
05.14.19
American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple…

An American Airlines pilot was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged in the 2015 deaths of…
05.13.19
Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle…

A middle school teacher in Minnesota has been placed on leave after a video showing her using a racial slur…
05.13.19
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie…

British radio host Danny Baker really tried to lie and say he didn't know equating Black folks to primates was…
05.10.19
Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting 94-Year-Old Mother With…

An Atlanta woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting her 94-year-old mother with a hammer, AJC.com reported. Sandy Elaine Mathis, 56,…
05.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close