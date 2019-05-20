CLOSE
Charm City
Body Found Under D.C. Bridge is Missing Maryland Teen

Panoramic Aerial View of Washington DC

Source: Hisham Ibrahim / Getty

A body found under a Washington, D.C., bridge is that of a missing Maryland teen according to police.

District police told news outlets Friday the body has been identified as 16-year-old Eberson Guerra-Sanchez, of Frederick, Maryland. They found her on the 5200 block of Canal Road, Northwest with multiple sharp force injuries. She was declared dead at the scene.

Frederick Police Lt. Kirk Henneberry says Guerra-Sanchez was reported missing on April 26th. The next day, police found the teen’s body near the Potomac River.

Guerra-Sanchez’s body was discovered just days before Maryland authorities found the remains of another missing teen near a shoreline, this time in Riverdale. Prince George’s County police said 14-year-old Ariana Funes-Diaz, was killed by MS-13 members.

