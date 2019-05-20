Jazzy Report: Denver May Be The First City To Decriminalize Hallucinogenic Mushrooms

Denver keeps proving itself to be a very open minded and progressive city. Well, they’re doing it again and are on track to become the first city to decriminalize hallucinogenic mushrooms. They have been banned since the 1970s. But they have been argued to help people dealing with things like depression. If approved it will still maintain it’s drug status.

Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

