Bootleg Movie Review: ‘John Wick 3’

John Wick is a super assassin who is on the run for killing folks…like an assassin does. But since he killed members of the assassins guild, people are trying to find and kill him!

Halle Berry plays an assassin and she was awesome! Oleebo gives the movie 2 handbags, go and see it!

Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

