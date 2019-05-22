Ladies, as different as you like to think you are from other women…odds are you’re not as different as you think. When dating there are some things that all ladies have said at least once! For example, you’ve said “I’m a lucky girl,” you’ve called a guy “crazy,” you’ve also said “I don’t want to play these games.” If you’ve never said these things you’re lying! Check out the audio above for the full list.

See Also: DL’s Top 10 Ways Sex In A Long Term Relationship Is Great

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

DL’s Top 10 Things Every Girl Who Is Dating Has Said At Least Once was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 22 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: