The D.L. Hughley Show
| 05.22.19
Ladies, as different as you like to think you are from other women…odds are you’re not as different as you think. When dating there are some things that all ladies have said at least once! For example, you’ve said “I’m a lucky girl,” you’ve called a guy “crazy,” you’ve also said “I don’t want to play these games.” If you’ve never said these things you’re lying! Check out the audio above for the full list.

DL's Top 10 Things Every Girl Who Is Dating Has Said At Least Once was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

