CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Wendy Williams Trifling Husband Kevin Hunter Got Into A Fight With Their Son

Leave a comment
Wendy Williams' Hunter Foundation Celebration

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband Kevin Hunter reportedly got into a physical fight with their son in a store parking lot near the family home in New Jersey.

According to TMZ, Wendy dropped Kevin Jr. off at the house to pick something up with plans on returning shortly after. Allegedly unbeknownst to Kevin Jr., his father was in the the home and they ventured to the store together around midnight where they got into an argument that ultimately led to Kevin Sr. putting his son in a headlock. Kevin Jr. allegedly punched him to get out the headlock.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Kevin Sr. said he will not be pursuing legal action. “I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear,” he said.

Earlier today, Kevin released a statement about his involvement with the Hunter foundation, saying,

“Although The Hunter Foundation in its current form will dissolve, the important work will live on. I plan on launching a new foundation in the near future to continue the important mission in helping those struggling with drug addiction and substance abuse. In regards to the partnership with T.R.U.S.T. and the resource hotline 888-5HUNTER, the call center will go on a brief hiatus beginning May 31st. Since launching in early-March, the hotline has received over 13,000 phone calls and has connected nearly 900 individuals to some level of treatment and care. We will work to partner with other reputable organizations to get the hotline back up and running so that we can continue changing lives.”

Kevin is also demanding spousal support from Wendy Williams.

Wendy Williams Trifling Husband Kevin Hunter Got Into A Fight With Their Son was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kevin Hunter , wendy williams

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
3-Year-Old Girl Dies After ‘Heinous’ Sexual Assault And…

A 3-year-old Georgia girl died after suffering what police described as a “heinous sexual assault and beating.” According to local…
05.23.19
Homeless High School Student Earns $3 Million In…

A Tennessee high school student has been accepted in to at least 40 colleges and received more than $3 million…
05.23.19
Houston Rockets Twitter Account Suspended Due To Copyright…

You know the saying, “it’s only Twitter?” Tell that to the Rockets. Many of the team’s 2.8 million Twitter followers…
05.21.19
Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Running For Office

This "mother of the movement" announced that she wants to represent District 1 in the Miami-Dade County Commission.
05.21.19
Transgender Woman Found Dead, Police Investigating

Muhlaysia  Booker, a transgender woman who was attacked in April was found dead this past Saturday. Police responded to a…
05.21.19
Middle School Students Allegedly Put Semen and Urine…

  This might be one of the grossest stories we’ve heard in a very long time!  Several middle school students…
05.21.19
New Balenciaga Scholarship Gives Free Tuition to Black…

Pratt Institute in New York City is world famous for its programs in architecture, art and design. Now, Demna Gvasalia,…
05.16.19
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close