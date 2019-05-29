CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Picnicking While Black: White Mississippi Woman Pulls Gun On Black Couple Having Lakeside Lunch

The woman, who was one of two property managers on site, has since been fired after a video of the encounter went viral.

Leave a comment
Young loving family having fun in the park

Source: Martinns / Getty

Imagine having a lakeside lunch with the love of your life and an irate white woman pulls out her gun and demands that you leave the grounds. That exact thing happened to Jessica Richardson and her husband, Franklin, at a Mississippi park but because justice is sometimes kind, the woman was promptly fired after a video of the encounter went viral.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Local outlet WTVA reports:

Richardson said the woman yelled, “You don’t belong here. You’re not supposed to be here,” while pointing a revolver in their face.

Kampgrounds of America (KOA) is a campsite in Starkville that has benches overlooking the lake, slides and an area for cabins and recreational vehicles.

Richardson said the woman claimed to be a property manager and kicked them off the property because they didn’t have reservations.

After speaking with the woman’s husband, who’s also a property manager, he told them they only needed reservations for the cabin and RV area, not the lake area, Richardson said.

The husband said they were on private property, but Richardson said they didn’t know and didn’t see any signs saying that.

The Richardson’s obtained an attorney to see how they can move forward.

The video of the exchange can be seen below.

Photo: Getty

Picnicking While Black: White Mississippi Woman Pulls Gun On Black Couple Having Lakeside Lunch was originally published on hiphopwired.com

black couple , Mississippi

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 Walk Out On $530 Bill At Detroit…

A group of 10 adults racked up a $530 bill at a Detroit Japanese steakhouse and then left without paying…
05.30.19
Picnicking While Black: White Mississippi Woman Pulls Gun…

Imagine having a lakeside lunch with the love of your life and an irate white woman pulls out her gun…
05.30.19
15-Year-Old Honor Student Killed Steps From His School…

The Southeast Washington D.C. community is mourning the loss of a star student and athlete after he was shot and…
05.30.19
Mother Arrested After Helping Daughter Fight A Group…

Keisha Rankins told police she maced the teens as a means of protecting her child.
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…

Lonnie Bunch III, the founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture has now been…
05.29.19
Jury Convicts Man In Murder Of 2 Sleeping…

One of the nine alleged gang members accused in the 2016 murders of two children as they slept in their…
05.28.19
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…

Check out TKT & Associates CEO Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne's three tips for starting a business inside...
05.24.19
Ex- Teacher, Coach Arrested After Former Students Say…

A former Chicago high school teacher and coach was arrested last week after being accused last year of inappropriately touching…
05.24.19
Oregon Student Pleads Guilty To Peddling Bootleg iPhones,…

Back in April, we reported on the eye-opening scheme involving two Oregon students who somehow exposed Apple’s struggle return policy…
05.24.19
Florida Mom And Test Administrator Mysteriously Vanishes During…

Kameela Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two girls, has reportedly been missing for over a week. Russell, works as a…
05.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close