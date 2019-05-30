CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

R. Kelly Facing New Charges, Due in Court Next Week

Leave a comment
R. Kelly The Buffet

Source: R. Kelly The Buffet / R. Kelly The Buffet

New obstacles for singer R. Kelly.

The Chicago native is facing 11 additional charges of sexual abuse in his hometown. According to court records, the new charges include aggravated criminal sex assault, criminal sex assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse of a victim between the ages of 13 and 16.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Pied Piper was hit with similar charges back in February. He was accused of abusing four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged events.

See Also: Digging Up Dirt: Feds Looking For More R. Kelly Sex Tapes

R. Kelly has denied all accusations. He’s due in court on June 6.

Source: CBS

Black Twitter Had A Switch Ready For Azriel Clary After Her Disrespectful Attitude Toward Gayle King
15 photos
r. kelly

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 Walk Out On $530 Bill At Detroit…

A group of 10 adults racked up a $530 bill at a Detroit Japanese steakhouse and then left without paying…
05.30.19
Picnicking While Black: White Mississippi Woman Pulls Gun…

Imagine having a lakeside lunch with the love of your life and an irate white woman pulls out her gun…
05.30.19
15-Year-Old Honor Student Killed Steps From His School…

The Southeast Washington D.C. community is mourning the loss of a star student and athlete after he was shot and…
05.30.19
Mother Arrested After Helping Daughter Fight A Group…

Keisha Rankins told police she maced the teens as a means of protecting her child.
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…

Lonnie Bunch III, the founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture has now been…
05.29.19
Jury Convicts Man In Murder Of 2 Sleeping…

One of the nine alleged gang members accused in the 2016 murders of two children as they slept in their…
05.28.19
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…

Check out TKT & Associates CEO Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne's three tips for starting a business inside...
05.24.19
Ex- Teacher, Coach Arrested After Former Students Say…

A former Chicago high school teacher and coach was arrested last week after being accused last year of inappropriately touching…
05.24.19
Oregon Student Pleads Guilty To Peddling Bootleg iPhones,…

Back in April, we reported on the eye-opening scheme involving two Oregon students who somehow exposed Apple’s struggle return policy…
05.24.19
Florida Mom And Test Administrator Mysteriously Vanishes During…

Kameela Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two girls, has reportedly been missing for over a week. Russell, works as a…
05.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close