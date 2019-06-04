CLOSE
1 in 4 Americans Harbor Taboo Crushes According to New Survey

Lovely couple party on a rooftop in New York Manhattan

Source: Leonardo Patrizi / Getty

One in four Americans are crushing on someone who is “off-limits.”

New research reveals 57% of Americans have secretly desired someone they absolutely shouldn’t have some time in their life.

OnePoll, on behalf of EdenFantasys surveyed 2,000 Americans, finding 7 in 10 of those currently crushing have either acted on those feelings or are planning on acting on them.

Additionally, 1 in 3 Americans have actually had a “romantic encounter” with their taboo crush.

The most off-limits person, according to the poll, is a friend’s partner (50%), with second place going to anybody in a relationship (46%).

But, act on those feelings at your own risk, 59% of Americans said they regretting acting on their feelings for an off-limits person actually regretted it after. One in three even had to leave their job because of it.

Here are the Top 10 people who are romantically “off-limits”:

Friend’s partner 50%

Someone in a relationship 46%

Friend’s ex-partner 40%

Parent’s friends 40%

Boss 40%

Ex-partner’s sibling 38%

Teacher 38%

Ex-partner’s friend 34%

Somebody 20+ years older/younger than you 32%

Co-worker 28%

Source: NY Post

1 in 4 Americans Harbor Taboo Crushes According to New Survey was originally published on 92q.com

relationships , Romance

