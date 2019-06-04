CLOSE
Recipes
HomeRecipes

Going Vegan? Great Veggie Burger Recipes For Your Vegan/Vegetarian Friends

Leave a comment
Vegetarian patties

Source: dirkr / Getty

Do you want to become vegan or vegetarian? Do you need a break from the meat? Maybe you don’t feel like debating to wash or not wash your chicken.

In honor of National Veggie Burger Day, there are alternatives for your vegan and vegetarian friends that are coming to the Summer Bar-B-Que.You can make these easy recipes at home. Feel free to look into other options to create your meat-free meal.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See Also: Herbed Strip Steak with Hennessy Garlic Butter!

10 Mouth-Watering Recipes to Try in Honor of National Hamburger Day
Friends eating take-out hamburgers and french fries
10 photos

Going Vegan? Great Veggie Burger Recipes For Your Vegan/Vegetarian Friends was originally published on Foxync.com

food recipies , veggie burger

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
El Chapo Denied Outdoors Rec Time, Commissary Privileges

Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, better known to the world as El Chapo, won’t be seeing the sun anytime soon after…
06.05.19
Boy, THAT HAIR: Trump’s Sunday Service Slick-Back Do…

45's wig situation continues to be a hotly contested subject.
06.04.19
Virginia Beach Shooter Got Into A ‘Violent Altercation’…

More questions are surrounding shooter DeWayne Craddock.
06.04.19
‘I Can’t Die, I Got Kids, I Can’t…

Terry Smith was sitting in his car, during break from work on March 24, when the unthinkable happened. He was…
06.04.19
Soccer Star Neymar Accused of Raping Woman In…

Per a police report, Paris Saint-Germain star forward Neymar has been accused of raping a woman last month in Paris. The…
06.04.19
Doc Rivers Catches $50K Fine For Praising Kawhi…

Doc Rivers learned an expensive lesson in bigging up a player from an opposing team, even though in retrospect the…
06.03.19
Quanell X Says Maleah Davis’ Stepfather Admitted To…

A month after Maleah Davis was last seen alive, Quanell X, who represented her mother, told reporters the girl’s stepfather told…
06.03.19
Gucci Makes A Statement In Support For Women’s…

The Gucci Cruise 2020 collection is a reminder to keep your hands off women's (well dressed) bodies. Would you wear…
05.31.19
Community Gifts 76-Year-Old Volleyball Referee A Car After…

A volleyball referee burst into happy tears when a group 10 teams and their families surprised him with a car…
05.31.19
10 Walk Out On $530 Bill At Detroit…

A group of 10 adults racked up a $530 bill at a Detroit Japanese steakhouse and then left without paying…
05.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close