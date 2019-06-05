CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Petty President: President Trump Tightens Cuba Travel Restrictions, Bans Cruise Ships

The move from the administration is, in their words, "to keep U.S. dollars out of" Cuba

Leave a comment
CUBA-US-SANCTIONS-TOURISM

Source: ADALBERTO ROQUE / Getty

In a move some expected once President Donald Trump took office, the administration is rolling back nearly 20 years of eased travel restrictions to Cuba and banning all cruise ship stops from the United States. The move was enacted to put pressure on Cuban officials and to keep American dollars away from its economy.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

NPR reports:

“This administration has made a strategic decision to reverse the loosening of sanctions and other restrictions on the Cuban regime. These actions will help to keep U.S. dollars out of the hands of Cuban military, intelligence, and security services,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Mnuchin, who joined Trump on his first state visit to the United Kingdom this week, added that Cuba, with a population of fewer than 12 million people, “continues to play a destabilizing role in the Western Hemisphere, providing a communist foothold in the region and propping up U.S. adversaries in places like Venezuela and Nicaragua.”

U.S. law bars travel to Cuba for tourist activities, but Americans have been allowed to go there under 12 authorized categories, including individual and group “people-to-people” travel — a subcategory of the education provision that permitted visits to the socialist country for cultural and educational purposes.

The travel restrictions go into effect on June 5.

Photo: Getty

Petty President: President Trump Tightens Cuba Travel Restrictions, Bans Cruise Ships was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Cuba , President Trump

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Petty President: President Trump Tightens Cuba Travel Restrictions,…

In a move some expected once President Donald Trump took office, the administration is rolling back nearly 20 years of…
06.06.19
President Trump’s Top Coons Diamond & Silk Host…

Conservative shoe-shines Diamond and Silk became superstars for MAGA country after their strong and often belligerent support of President Donald…
06.06.19
Mom Killed Baby With Fentanyl In Sippy Cup…

A Pittsburgh woman was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of her baby, who died after drinking…
06.06.19
3 People Arrested After Foster Child Beaten For…

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””] Three people have been arrested in Florida for reportedly brutally beating a child…
06.06.19
City To Pay Nearly $1 Million To Family…

Wickie Yvonne Bryant died alone in her cell in the Atlanta City Detention Center after she didn’t get proper medication…
06.05.19
El Chapo Denied Outdoors Rec Time, Commissary Privileges

Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, better known to the world as El Chapo, won’t be seeing the sun anytime soon after…
06.05.19
Boy, THAT HAIR: Trump’s Sunday Service Slick-Back Do…

45's wig situation continues to be a hotly contested subject.
06.04.19
Virginia Beach Shooter Got Into A ‘Violent Altercation’…

More questions are surrounding shooter DeWayne Craddock.
06.04.19
‘I Can’t Die, I Got Kids, I Can’t…

Terry Smith was sitting in his car, during break from work on March 24, when the unthinkable happened. He was…
06.04.19
Soccer Star Neymar Accused of Raping Woman In…

Per a police report, Paris Saint-Germain star forward Neymar has been accused of raping a woman last month in Paris. The…
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close