CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Pushing Weight: A 600 Pound Man Arrested Over THIS

Leave a comment
Jeffrey Dahmer's Cell During Trial

Source: Ralf-Finn Hestoft / Getty

These days, everyone has some sort of hustle. And depending on your circumstances and environment, some hustles tend to be more unlawful than others. One Cincinnati man was recently busted after turning his bed into a drug command center.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The 600 lb man, who doesn’t move well and has a breathing tube, plead guilty (in the ambulance) to trafficking in cocaine, weapons under disability and other drug charges.

Local 12 News reports:

Sgt. Ryan Hudson with the Cincinnati Police Department said, “We received a Crimestoppers tip and some information from the community that an individual up on Rosewood in Hartwell — the activity was consistent with drug trafficking.” Cincinnati Police got information that Smith was running a drug ring. When officers raided the house in April 2018, they found surveillance cameras, drugs and guns that Smith isn’t legally allowed to own. They read him his rights but could not physically arrest him.

Sgt. Hudson told reporters, “It was obvious that there were people running for him because he’s so large, as I mentioned 600 to 700 pounds, he wasn’t able to move around freely,” said Hudson. “It made it kind of tough on us to maneuver or almost get him out of the house that particular day. In fact, it was impossible.”

Smith has been sentenced to 2-years behind bars. 

Pushing Weight: A 600 Pound Man Arrested Over THIS was originally published on globalgrind.com

cincinatti

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pushing Weight: A 600 Pound Man Arrested Over…

Just, wow.
06.10.19
Family Demands Answers After Army Vet Who Mysteriously…

https://www.facebook.com/ny1news/videos/2211805492274189/ In April 2018, Army veteran Everett Palmer Jr. turned himself in to Pennsylvania authorities to settle an arrest warrant related…
06.10.19
Boyfriend Sentenced To Life In Prison After Pleading…

A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend to death…
06.10.19
2 Women Finesse NY Jets’ Le’Veon Bell Out…

Scammers are going to scam with no sympathy. A star football player learned this lesson the hard way. ABC NY…
06.06.19
Woman Given Three Days To Live At Birth…

Nekhidia Harris may be small in size but she doesn’t let that hold her back. At birth Harris was given…
06.07.19
Sgt. LaDavid Johnson’s Widow Snubs Army After Hollow…

The widow of LaDavid Johnson, an Army soldier who was killed in an ambush in Africa, reportedly “reacted angrily” when…
06.07.19
Teen Accepted Into 139 Colleges Chooses This Campus…

Normandie Cormier has, as some people say, “secured the bag.” The Lafayette, Louisiana teen applied to colleges through a system…
06.07.19
Longtime News Anchor Commits Suicide

All condolences to Tongen and his family.
06.06.19
Petty President: President Trump Tightens Cuba Travel Restrictions,…

In a move some expected once President Donald Trump took office, the administration is rolling back nearly 20 years of…
06.06.19
President Trump’s Top Coons Diamond & Silk Host…

Conservative shoe-shines Diamond and Silk became superstars for MAGA country after their strong and often belligerent support of President Donald…
06.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close