CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Wu-Tang Clan First Rap Act To Perform At Iconic Country Venue

Consider history made.

Leave a comment
A3C Festival Outdoor Show Day 1 Wu-Tang Clan & More

Source: D.L. Chandler / Hip-Hop Wired

Almost 30 years into their career the Wu-Tang Clan continue to conquer more land. The crew recently made history once again.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Complex is reporting that Shaolin’s Finest added another notch to their belts. On Sunday, June 9 the group headlined a show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The concert appearance is special as this made them the first Hip-Hop act to ever perform at the venue.

Originally opened and operated in 1892 as the Union Gospel Tabernacle, this auditorium has since gone on to be synonymous Country music. Commonly known as the Grand Ole Opry, anyone who is anyone in the genre has hit this iconic stage.

The Killa Bees sold out the 2300-person brick theater for their Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) anniversary show. In the house were fans from all backgrounds including a 70-year-old woman named Janet who was interviewed by ABC2.

See Also: ‘Supreme’ Creative Director Shares Wu-Tang Memories in ‘Of Mics of Men’ Bonus Clip [Video]

You can see RZA warm up the crowd at the show below.

Photo: WENN.com

Wu-Tang Clan First Rap Act To Perform At Iconic Country Venue was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Wu-Tang Clan

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building

The New York City Fire Department is responding to reports of an accident that occurred this afternoon in the city’s…
06.10.19
Pushing Weight: A 600 Pound Man Arrested Over…

Just, wow.
06.10.19
Family Demands Answers After Army Vet Who Mysteriously…

https://www.facebook.com/ny1news/videos/2211805492274189/ In April 2018, Army veteran Everett Palmer Jr. turned himself in to Pennsylvania authorities to settle an arrest warrant related…
06.10.19
Boyfriend Sentenced To Life In Prison After Pleading…

A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend to death…
06.10.19
2 Women Finesse NY Jets’ Le’Veon Bell Out…

Scammers are going to scam with no sympathy. A star football player learned this lesson the hard way. ABC NY…
06.06.19
Woman Given Three Days To Live At Birth…

Nekhidia Harris may be small in size but she doesn’t let that hold her back. At birth Harris was given…
06.07.19
Sgt. LaDavid Johnson’s Widow Snubs Army After Hollow…

The widow of LaDavid Johnson, an Army soldier who was killed in an ambush in Africa, reportedly “reacted angrily” when…
06.07.19
Teen Accepted Into 139 Colleges Chooses This Campus…

Normandie Cormier has, as some people say, “secured the bag.” The Lafayette, Louisiana teen applied to colleges through a system…
06.07.19
Longtime News Anchor Commits Suicide

All condolences to Tongen and his family.
06.06.19
Petty President: President Trump Tightens Cuba Travel Restrictions,…

In a move some expected once President Donald Trump took office, the administration is rolling back nearly 20 years of…
06.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close