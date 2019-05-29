CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Supreme’ Creative Director Shares Wu-Tang Memories in ‘Of Mics of Men’ Bonus Clip [Video]

If you haven't been watching 'Wu-Tang: Of Mics of Men,' get outta heeerreee!!!

Leave a comment
Wu Tang Clans of Mics & Men still

Source: Showtime / Showtime

For the past few weeks us older Hip-Hop heads have been captivated on Friday nights watching how the Wu-Tang Clan came to be on Showtime’s four-part docuseries Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men. But before the final installment premieres this Friday night (May 31), we get a bonus clip from the Hip-Hop documentary.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In this unseen footage below, West Rubenstein (part of the Hidden Chambers series of bonus scenes), the Creative Director of the Supreme streetwear brand, discusses his first memories of the Wu-Tang Clan which included either Raekwon or Ghostface taking the stage of the New Music Seminar with a sword in ’93.

“It was chaotic and crazy and it almost felt like a Punk show, but it wasn’t. It just felt that energy was so… just their own,” he says.

Indeed it was.

See Also: ‘Wu-Tang: Of Mics And Men Soundtrack’ EP Tied To Showtime Doc Drops

Check out West speak about his interactions with the Wu below and let us know how you’ve been enjoying the docuseries cooked up by Sacha Jenkins and Mass Appeal, thus far.

‘Supreme’ Creative Director Shares Wu-Tang Memories in ‘Of Mics of Men’ Bonus Clip [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Supreme , wu tang

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 Walk Out On $530 Bill At Detroit…

A group of 10 adults racked up a $530 bill at a Detroit Japanese steakhouse and then left without paying…
05.30.19
Picnicking While Black: White Mississippi Woman Pulls Gun…

Imagine having a lakeside lunch with the love of your life and an irate white woman pulls out her gun…
05.30.19
15-Year-Old Honor Student Killed Steps From His School…

The Southeast Washington D.C. community is mourning the loss of a star student and athlete after he was shot and…
05.30.19
Mother Arrested After Helping Daughter Fight A Group…

Keisha Rankins told police she maced the teens as a means of protecting her child.
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…

Lonnie Bunch III, the founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture has now been…
05.29.19
Jury Convicts Man In Murder Of 2 Sleeping…

One of the nine alleged gang members accused in the 2016 murders of two children as they slept in their…
05.28.19
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…

Check out TKT & Associates CEO Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne's three tips for starting a business inside...
05.24.19
Ex- Teacher, Coach Arrested After Former Students Say…

A former Chicago high school teacher and coach was arrested last week after being accused last year of inappropriately touching…
05.24.19
Oregon Student Pleads Guilty To Peddling Bootleg iPhones,…

Back in April, we reported on the eye-opening scheme involving two Oregon students who somehow exposed Apple’s struggle return policy…
05.24.19
Florida Mom And Test Administrator Mysteriously Vanishes During…

Kameela Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two girls, has reportedly been missing for over a week. Russell, works as a…
05.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close