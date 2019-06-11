CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tamar Braxton Give Heartfelt Apology To Former ‘The Real’ Co-Hosts

Braxton credits working on herself and her new relationship as the healing salve she needed to move ahead.

Leave a comment
WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of "Braxton Family Values"

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Tamar Braxton was once a member of the popular daytime talk series, The Real, but after three years she vacated the show under a storm of controversy. After some public bad blood between Braxton and her former co-hosts, the singer and reality show star offered a heartfelt apology to The Real’s current lineup, crediting new love as the impetus.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

By way of an Instagram video, Braxton showed off her newfound glee alongside her new boyfriend, David Adefeso, at a water park. In the caption, Braxton poured out her heart to her past colleagues.

“When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included. From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me. I didn’t know love to show you love. Now I do thanks to my @david.adefeso,” Braxton wrote.

Braxton was on The Real from 2013 to 2016, leaving the show after reports stated she was fired but in fact, Braxton affirmed she and the show producers had an amicable split.

If the apology is sincere, it’s a big first step for the passionate Braxton, who is known for her biting wit and sharp tongue.

Photo: WENN

Tamar Braxton Give Heartfelt Apology To Former ‘The Real’ Co-Hosts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Tamar Braxton

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building

The New York City Fire Department is responding to reports of an accident that occurred this afternoon in the city’s…
06.10.19
Pushing Weight: A 600 Pound Man Arrested Over…

Just, wow.
06.10.19
Family Demands Answers After Army Vet Who Mysteriously…

https://www.facebook.com/ny1news/videos/2211805492274189/ In April 2018, Army veteran Everett Palmer Jr. turned himself in to Pennsylvania authorities to settle an arrest warrant related…
06.10.19
Boyfriend Sentenced To Life In Prison After Pleading…

A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend to death…
06.10.19
2 Women Finesse NY Jets’ Le’Veon Bell Out…

Scammers are going to scam with no sympathy. A star football player learned this lesson the hard way. ABC NY…
06.06.19
Woman Given Three Days To Live At Birth…

Nekhidia Harris may be small in size but she doesn’t let that hold her back. At birth Harris was given…
06.07.19
Sgt. LaDavid Johnson’s Widow Snubs Army After Hollow…

The widow of LaDavid Johnson, an Army soldier who was killed in an ambush in Africa, reportedly “reacted angrily” when…
06.07.19
Teen Accepted Into 139 Colleges Chooses This Campus…

Normandie Cormier has, as some people say, “secured the bag.” The Lafayette, Louisiana teen applied to colleges through a system…
06.07.19
Longtime News Anchor Commits Suicide

All condolences to Tongen and his family.
06.06.19
Petty President: President Trump Tightens Cuba Travel Restrictions,…

In a move some expected once President Donald Trump took office, the administration is rolling back nearly 20 years of…
06.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close