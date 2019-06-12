CLOSE
Charm City
Gun Found Inside Baltimore’s Central Booking

Baltimore Protests

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are trying to find out how a handgun ended up inside Baltimore’s Central Booking.

According to WBALTV, a tip about the gun and the Special Operations Group found it in the facility.

The weapon and facility have since been secured.

Close