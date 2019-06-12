CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Kevin Durant’s Mom Defends Son from Trolls: ‘You Don’t Know Him’

One thing we have probably all figured out by now is that moms will never stop being moms. They don’t care if you’re 30 seconds or 30 years old. They also don’t care if you’re a basketball star by the name of Kevin Durant.  Now, Kevin is probably used to trash talk from fans, but mama Durant had something to say to anyone with negative things to say about her son.

Wanda Durant took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and announced, “For ALL of you who question my son as a Man, question his Heart, question his Integrity and question his LOVE for the game of basketball, you DON’T know him.”

Wanda added, “He has a heart of a true Warrior! This too shall pass. God Bless you ALL.”

She’s responding to critics who questioned Durant’s dedication to his team after missing the first 4 games of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors.

KD came back Monday night for game 5, and was doing great! But during the 2nd quarter an achilles injury took him out of the game. The Warriors ended up winning by one-point and will still get a shot at the Championship with Game 6 back in Oakland this Thursday at Oracle Arena.

It’s unclear if Durant will be able to make a return this season, but just knowing what we know about achilles injuries….it’s a slim chance.

