Robin Givens Shoots Down Rumors Of Getting Caught In Bed With Brad Pitt

Givens, 54, was a guest on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' when a caller asked about her rumored affair with Pitt.

Robin Givens was put on front street when her ex-husband Mike Tyson wrote in his memoir that he rolled up on Givens in bed with Brad Pitt, this after discovering them in a car one night prior to that alleged event. Givens shot down the rumor of the affair with Pitt but did confirm that part of what Tyson wrote was true.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a fan chimed in with a question referencing Tyson’s 2013 Undisputed Truth book in where he made the explosive claims regarding Pitt. While Given did confirm Tyson saw the pair in a vehicle, it was all reportedly innocent as they were heading back from a movie screening. She said that the bedroom walk-in never happened and that the claims Pitt begged Tyson not to punch him out were also untrue.

Later in the show, Givens was asked about her time dating Howard Stern and was asked about the size of his, ahem, “equipment” to which she responded by saying the popular radio host was a “magnificent lover.”

