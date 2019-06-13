CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating From Dad

Leave a comment

A Louisville man was booked on Tuesday night after inflicting “severe injuries” on his 2-month-old child, according to police.

According to Courier Journal, Donnie E. Rowe was arrested at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday at his Louisville home after admitting he beat up a child on June 7, according to an arrest citation.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The infant is now on life support after suffering “multiple skull fractures, retinal hemorrhages and several other documented injuries which are consistent with abusive head trauma,” according to the citation.

“It’s gut-wrenching when you are breathing for them and you are supporting them with fluids and stuff like that,” Erika Janes of Norton Children’s Hospital told WLKY. “We’re not even worried about feeding them now, we’re just sustaining life. That is very hard to think of, much less watch.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

What makes matters worse is police say the parents didn’t even bring the baby to the hospital until the next day. It’s unknown if he will survive his injuries, according to Louisville officials.

According to the arrest report, Rowe was on drugs at the time of the incident. He was charged with first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree assault, says court records, and an arraignment hearing is schedule for Thursday.

Prayers up for the surviving infant.

This story was originally published on Bossip.com.

Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating From Dad was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Kentucky

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating…

A Louisville man was booked on Tuesday night after inflicting “severe injuries” on his 2-month-old child, according to police.
06.14.19
Karma! Central Park Five Prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer Out…

Lederer, who still serves as the prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, says that she resigned because of the…
06.13.19
Teen Dance Team Member Collapses and Dies During…

Apparently 17-year-old Elyse Purefoy asked her coach for water, but never received it.
06.13.19
Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When…

According to reports, the Dallas Independent School District has apologized to Emmett J. Conrad High School valedictorian Rooha Haghar for…
06.13.19
Kevin Durant’s Mom Defends Son from Trolls: ‘You…

One thing we have probably all figured out by now is that moms will never stop being moms. They don’t…
06.12.19
Man Allegedly Shot 2 Women In Georgia, Kidnapped…

A Georgia man has reportedly been accused of shooting 2 women and kidnapping one of them before fleeing to South…
06.12.19
Helicopter Crashes Into New York City Building

The New York City Fire Department is responding to reports of an accident that occurred this afternoon in the city’s…
06.10.19
Pushing Weight: A 600 Pound Man Arrested Over…

Just, wow.
06.10.19
Family Demands Answers After Army Vet Who Mysteriously…

https://www.facebook.com/ny1news/videos/2211805492274189/ In April 2018, Army veteran Everett Palmer Jr. turned himself in to Pennsylvania authorities to settle an arrest warrant related…
06.10.19
Boyfriend Sentenced To Life In Prison After Pleading…

A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend to death…
06.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close