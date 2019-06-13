Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating From Dad

A Louisville man was booked on Tuesday night after inflicting “severe injuries” on his 2-month-old child, according to police.

According to Courier Journal, Donnie E. Rowe was arrested at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday at his Louisville home after admitting he beat up a child on June 7, according to an arrest citation.

The infant is now on life support after suffering “multiple skull fractures, retinal hemorrhages and several other documented injuries which are consistent with abusive head trauma,” according to the citation.

“It’s gut-wrenching when you are breathing for them and you are supporting them with fluids and stuff like that,” Erika Janes of Norton Children’s Hospital told WLKY. “We’re not even worried about feeding them now, we’re just sustaining life. That is very hard to think of, much less watch.”

What makes matters worse is police say the parents didn’t even bring the baby to the hospital until the next day. It’s unknown if he will survive his injuries, according to Louisville officials.

According to the arrest report, Rowe was on drugs at the time of the incident. He was charged with first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree assault, says court records, and an arraignment hearing is schedule for Thursday.

Prayers up for the surviving infant.

