CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Study: More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’ Rather Than Abs

Cheers for loving the skin that you're in. 

Leave a comment
Overweight young man

Source: ozgurdonmaz / Getty

Put down the protein powder and grab a beer fellas. According to a new Planet Fitness study, the “dad bod” has become the new six pack.

Researchers found 65% of women view the “dad bod” as attractive with 61% saying men with a gut are sexy.

It doesn’t stop there; 79% of men who have a dad bod say they are happier with their body and 46% say they’re much more relaxed.

Ladies, if this class of men sound like your type, Planet Fitness reports there are 23 million men who identify as having a “dad bod.”

Happy dating!

Source: Planet Fitness

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

dad bods

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Overweight young man
Study: More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’…

Put down the protein powder and grab a beer fellas. According to a new Planet Fitness study, the “dad bod” has…
06.17.19
The Design For The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill…

The Harriet Tubman bill was reportedly set to be released in 2020 by the Obama Administration, but now, nope.
06.17.19
GLORIA VANDERBILT
Jeans Queen, Gloria Vanderbilt, Dead at 95

Gloria Vanderbilt succumbed to complications from advanced stomach cancer Monday. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment,…
06.17.19
Teen Held By Head And Dragged At 40…

A Georgia teenager thought he was going to die after a road-rage incident escalated out of control. The teen ended…
06.17.19
Michigan Prosecutors Dismiss All Criminal Charges Related To…

The years-long ordeal suffered by the citizens of Flint, Mich. related to their tainted water supply will continue on as…
06.17.19
Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating…

A Louisville man was booked on Tuesday night after inflicting “severe injuries” on his 2-month-old child, according to police.
06.14.19
Karma! Central Park Five Prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer Out…

Lederer, who still serves as the prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, says that she resigned because of the…
06.13.19
Teen Dance Team Member Collapses and Dies During…

Apparently 17-year-old Elyse Purefoy asked her coach for water, but never received it.
06.13.19
Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When…

According to reports, the Dallas Independent School District has apologized to Emmett J. Conrad High School valedictorian Rooha Haghar for…
06.13.19
Kevin Durant’s Mom Defends Son from Trolls: ‘You…

One thing we have probably all figured out by now is that moms will never stop being moms. They don’t…
06.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close