CLOSE
National
HomeNational

$1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia Shipping Yard

Leave a comment
Aerial view of Philadelphia and a shipyard

Source: Driendl Group / Getty

Local breaking news hit this afternoon as NBC Philadelphia and other outlets are reporting on a billion dollar drug bust happened at he Philadelphia Shipping Yard.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

It’s said that over 15,500 Kilos of Cocaine were seized from seven containers, which were aboard a cargo ship. The ship had previously traveled from Chile, Panama, and the Bahamas.

Members of the ship’s crew have been arrested and charged with federal drug trafficking charges.

In the start of 2018, over 700 pounds of cocaine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Philadelphia, and was concealed inside cabinets that were shipped from Puerto Rico.

Source: NBC Philadelphia

$1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia Shipping Yard was originally published on Rnbphilly.com

cocaine , Philadelphia

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
$1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia…

Local breaking news hit this afternoon as NBC Philadelphia and other outlets are reporting on a billion dollar drug bust…
06.19.19
Parkland Shooting Survivor Won’t Get Into Harvard After…

A survivor of the horrific Parkland school shooting in Florida shared news on Monday that he will no longer be…
06.19.19
Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto…

Two people have serious but not life-threatening injuries in connection with a shooting that took place at the championship parade…
06.18.19
Overweight young man
Study: More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’…

Put down the protein powder and grab a beer fellas. According to a new Planet Fitness study, the “dad bod” has…
06.17.19
Woman Jumps Off Bridge To Her Death As…

According to Pittsburgh police, a woman parked her car on the Homestead Grays Bridge on Friday evening, left her three…
06.18.19
The Design For The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill…

The Harriet Tubman bill was reportedly set to be released in 2020 by the Obama Administration, but now, nope.
06.17.19
GLORIA VANDERBILT
Jeans Queen, Gloria Vanderbilt, Dead at 95

Gloria Vanderbilt succumbed to complications from advanced stomach cancer Monday. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment,…
06.17.19
Teen Held By Head And Dragged At 40…

A Georgia teenager thought he was going to die after a road-rage incident escalated out of control. The teen ended…
06.17.19
Michigan Prosecutors Dismiss All Criminal Charges Related To…

The years-long ordeal suffered by the citizens of Flint, Mich. related to their tainted water supply will continue on as…
06.17.19
Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating…

A Louisville man was booked on Tuesday night after inflicting “severe injuries” on his 2-month-old child, according to police.
06.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close