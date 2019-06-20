CLOSE
Paula Patton Buys Her Go-To Curly Hair Product At The Grocery Store

Moschino Spring/Summer 20 Menswear And Women's Resort Collection - Front Row

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

Paula Patton is just like us.

Rather than splurging on pricey leave-in conditioners and salon treatments (which can be worth it every now and then), the Traffik star swears by a brand for her curls that she buys right at the grocery store.

“It’s a 10!,” Patton exclaimed at the Moschino 2020 Spring/Summer Resort fashion show in Universal City, Calif. when we asked her about the products that give her natural curly hair a boost. “You can get it at the grocery store,” she continued with a laugh.

As for which products she uses from the collection, the actress said she swears by “the leave in spray. I love that.” She continued, “I use the shampoo, conditioner, and that spritz, with a little bit of shine oil.”

