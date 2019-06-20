CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis McKinley

Alexa play "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo. 

Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16

Source: Bravo / Getty

Rumors of trouble in paradise for Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley have been simmering for a while. Now, according to a new report, the couple is no longer together.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed her relationship to the world back in June 2018 after dishing about the new man in her life on Dish Nation. Three months later, she announced that she was pregnant with the entrepreneur’s baby. That led to an engagement in late September with baby Pilar being born this past March.

The first sign of trouble between the couple occurred last month, when Porsha unfollowed McKinley on Instagram amid allegations that he had been unfaithful, which he denied. She further fueled breakup rumors after she was spotted vacationing in Hollywood, Florida with Pilar sans McKinley over Father’s Day weekend, unfollowing him again on Instagram Wednesday.

A source tells US Weekly, there’s a slim chance of reconciliation between the two.

Porsha Williams Shows Off Baby PJ’s Face
16 photos
Porsha Williams

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Week Later, Man Suspected Of Shooting Black…

Chicago police confirmed they are questioning the 33-year-old, but would not say when he was arrested, nor would they release…
06.20.19
Dominican Officials Say David Ortiz Wasn’t Intended Target…

New developments are emerging in the bizarre shooting case involving David Ortiz, this after authorities announced the name of the…
06.20.19
Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info…

Kevin Hart is still locked in a legal battle with his former partner at Stand Up Digital, which has filed…
06.20.19
Outrage Soars After LAPD Reportedly Fired On Unarmed…

A community in South Los Angeles is gathered in outrage after new details continue to develop regarding the shooting of…
06.20.19
‘Expert’ Says It Was ‘Reasonable’ For Cops To…

https://youtu.be/RpeOdDqH_jg An extensive report by a former police officer has absolved California police officers of any wrongdoing in a police…
06.20.19
$1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia…

Local breaking news hit this afternoon as NBC Philadelphia and other outlets are reporting on a billion dollar drug bust…
06.19.19
Parkland Shooting Survivor Won’t Get Into Harvard After…

A survivor of the horrific Parkland school shooting in Florida shared news on Monday that he will no longer be…
06.19.19
Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto…

Two people have serious but not life-threatening injuries in connection with a shooting that took place at the championship parade…
06.18.19
Overweight young man
Study: More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’…

Put down the protein powder and grab a beer fellas. According to a new Planet Fitness study, the “dad bod” has…
06.17.19
Woman Jumps Off Bridge To Her Death As…

According to Pittsburgh police, a woman parked her car on the Homestead Grays Bridge on Friday evening, left her three…
06.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close