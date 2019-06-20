Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He Was Really A Member Of New Edition

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 06.20.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Before New Edition Johnny Gill had a career. Before he became a member of the group he had hits like perfect combination and half crazy. But, when he moved to LA he met Mike Bivins at a whisper’s concert and he invited him to lunch and then to one of their shows. They kept going to lunch and then eventually they discussed him joining the group. Of course he accepted the offer, but for the first time all of these years later he admits that he “never” really felt like part of the group.

D.L. says it never came across like he wasn’t secure within the group. Gill explains that’s because, “I know what God has given me and I’m so secure with that,” he said. While others fought to be in the front of photos he often just took his place in the back. He says he was that way because he knew, he would have his time to shine. Gill says he only showed up to be a team player and do his part.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He Was Really A Member Of New Edition was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

johnny gill , new edition , The DL Hughley Show

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500K Winning Lottery Ticket

A Charlotte, North Carolina woman is suing her ex-girlfriend for a winning lottery ticket. According to ABC 11, Jasmine Watkins…
06.21.19
Man Dies Following Encounter With Police

A New York man died after an encounter with police late Sunday night. WGRZ reports, 39-year-old Troy Hodge’s mother called…
06.21.19
One Week Later, Man Suspected Of Shooting Black…

Chicago police confirmed they are questioning the 33-year-old, but would not say when he was arrested, nor would they release…
06.20.19
Dominican Officials Say David Ortiz Wasn’t Intended Target…

New developments are emerging in the bizarre shooting case involving David Ortiz, this after authorities announced the name of the…
06.20.19
Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info…

Kevin Hart is still locked in a legal battle with his former partner at Stand Up Digital, which has filed…
06.20.19
Outrage Soars After LAPD Reportedly Fired On Unarmed…

A community in South Los Angeles is gathered in outrage after new details continue to develop regarding the shooting of…
06.20.19
‘Expert’ Says It Was ‘Reasonable’ For Cops To…

https://youtu.be/RpeOdDqH_jg An extensive report by a former police officer has absolved California police officers of any wrongdoing in a police…
06.20.19
$1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia…

Local breaking news hit this afternoon as NBC Philadelphia and other outlets are reporting on a billion dollar drug bust…
06.19.19
Parkland Shooting Survivor Won’t Get Into Harvard After…

A survivor of the horrific Parkland school shooting in Florida shared news on Monday that he will no longer be…
06.19.19
Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto…

Two people have serious but not life-threatening injuries in connection with a shooting that took place at the championship parade…
06.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close