You Can Rent the Notorious B.I.G's Old Brooklyn Apartment For $4,000 A Month

Brooklyn we did it?

Gentrification has been a real thing in Brooklyn for some time now. So much so that the King of New York’s former residence probably can’t be afforded by most of his hardcore fans.

Page Six is reporting that Notorious B.I.G.’s old apartment is now available for rent. The thing is you will have to fork over $4,000 dollars a month to live where Wallace grew up as a child at 226 Saint James Place. Long gone are the days when Bedford-Stuyvesent was considered a rough part of town. Now the area is being billed as a “fantastic neighborhood, filled with little shops and great transportation” by Compass broker Fabienne Lecole.

The listing is a three bedroom unit on the third floor of the famed brownstone. In 2013 the building ended up selling for $825,000 and the owner has since renovated. Luckily the residence still has some of the original features Biggie enjoyed when he lived there including the original windows and moldings.

You can check out the official listing here.

Notorious B.I.G. Has Street Named After Him In Brooklyn
9 photos

