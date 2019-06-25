CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tupac Prison ID Up For Auction

A piece of history from a controversial period in Pac's career is up for grabs.

Leave a comment

Fans will go for just about any bit of memorabilia personally tied to their idols. For example, an old prison ID of Tupac Shakur is going up for auction.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

TMZ first reported that Pac’s ID from his days at the Clinton Correctional Facility in 1995 is being put up for sale. Heritage Auctions is facilitating the sale with bid reportedly set to start at $2,000.

Pac served 9 months for a sexual assault conviction. The ID lists him as 5’11” and 165 lbs. with instructions that he keep it on him at all times. Although it was issue on February 28, 1995, he actually began his sentence on February 14.

Seems like all things inevitably go up for auction. Check out the latest listing right here.

Photo: Getty

21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur
21 photos

Tupac Prison ID Up For Auction was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tupac

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
DC Metro Officers Tase Unarmed Man [Video]

DC Metro Transit Police reportedly  opened an internal investigation into an officer’s use of force during an arrest at the…
06.25.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…

One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died. Lt. Col. Robert Friend, who flew 142 combat missions in World War…
06.24.19
Mother Of 4 Dead Hours After Contracting Mysterious…

According to NYPost, a Queens mother for four, 38-year-old Donette Edge Cannon, has died only hours after being exposed to a…
06.24.19
#SayHerName: Maleah Davis Honored With ‘My Little Pony’…

Trey Ganem's SoulShine Industries created and donated a custom casket for the 4-year-old whose funeral will take place on June…
06.21.19
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500K Winning Lottery Ticket

A Charlotte, North Carolina woman is suing her ex-girlfriend for a winning lottery ticket. According to ABC 11, Jasmine Watkins…
06.21.19
Man Dies Following Encounter With Police

A New York man died after an encounter with police late Sunday night. WGRZ reports, 39-year-old Troy Hodge’s mother called…
06.21.19
One Week Later, Man Suspected Of Shooting Black…

Chicago police confirmed they are questioning the 33-year-old, but would not say when he was arrested, nor would they release…
06.20.19
Dominican Officials Say David Ortiz Wasn’t Intended Target…

New developments are emerging in the bizarre shooting case involving David Ortiz, this after authorities announced the name of the…
06.20.19
Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info…

Kevin Hart is still locked in a legal battle with his former partner at Stand Up Digital, which has filed…
06.20.19
Outrage Soars After LAPD Reportedly Fired On Unarmed…

A community in South Los Angeles is gathered in outrage after new details continue to develop regarding the shooting of…
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close