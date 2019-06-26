CLOSE
You Gets No Love: Faith Evans & Stevie J Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram

Faith Evans and Stevie J

Source: Mindy Small / Film Magic

Just a few months from their first year wedding anniversary, there could be some trouble in the Jordan home.

It appears music producer Stevie J. and his R&B superstar wife Faith Evans unfollowed each other on Instagram. While this act alone isn’t enough to speculate stormy weather in paradise, Stevie J’s recent cryptic tweets have fans wondering if the Jordan’s whirlwind romance has come to an end.

In a series of Tweets, Stevie J said “drunk people always speak their truth,” and “Ones insecurities can damage them,” and “all that a glitters aint gold.”

The rumors come just a few days after Stevie J. completely put his immaturity on display, turning his conversation with baby mama Mimi Faust into a joke.  Mimi was expressing concerns about how Stevie spoke to her girlfriend, and instead of having an adult conversation, Stevie mocked mimi:

Yikes.

Stevie’s explosive relationships with Joseline and Mimi have played out for the whole world to see, but it appears Stevie’s antic slowed down once he committed to Faith.

Time will tell how this unfolds.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

You Gets No Love: Faith Evans & Stevie J Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

