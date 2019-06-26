New York has become the 13th state to legalize driver licenses for undocumented immigrants. Supporters believe this is a step in the right direction because having license will allow immigrants to get jobs to provide for their families. Critics believe it rewards people who violate immigration laws.

Jazzy Report: State Authorized Drivers Licenses For Undocumented Immigrants was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted June 26, 2019

