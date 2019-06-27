CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tanerelle Went Braless On The Red Carpet & Was Told She Needed To ‘Lift’ Her Breast

Leave a comment
2019 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Singer Tanerelle graced the BET Awards blue carpet in a sexy aztec print gown with a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage and side boob. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion turned into a conversation starter on Twitter after some naysayers felt like Tanerelle should have lifted her breasts or worn a less revealing dress.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Not all boobs look like this… So in this case you should lift them up or hide because they are disgusting.. Sorry but true. Why is so hard to accept reality,” the troll wrote.

Tanerelle quickly reminded folks what a natural women’s body looks like and that she doesn’t have to lift her breasts to wear a dress. Her response has also inspired other women to go braless.

See Also: [WATCH] Mary J. Blige Shuts Down The BET Awards With this Iconic Performance

“After seeing this and showing my husband, I opted to let myself free last night during and outing. It was a thrill but so freeing. You changed my life yesterday. Srly. I want to cry. 😭 Much love, you beautiful woman,” one woman wrote on Instagram.

We think Tanerelle just gained a bunch of new fans/supporters with her bold and empowering post. Check out her music, here.

NeNe Wants To Know If It’s Inappropriate For A Husband/ Boyfriend To Be Having Secret Conversations With An Employee & Black Twitter Has The Answers
8 photos

 

Tanerelle Went Braless On The Red Carpet & Was Told She Needed To ‘Lift’ Her Breast was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

2019 BET Awards , Body Positivity , Tanerelle

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michigan Woman Claims She Was Told To Give…

J. Alexander's restaurant is being accused of racial profiling.
06.28.19
Community Helps Homeless McDonald’s Employee After A Facebook…

When a Georgia woman posted a negative cyberpost shaming a man for sleeping in a McDonald’s, community members who saw…
06.28.19
Woman Gets 125 Years In Deadly Shooting Recorded…

A woman found guilty of shooting and killing her child’s father as his cellphone recorded the murder was sentenced to…
06.27.19
DC Metro Officers Tase Unarmed Man [Video]

DC Metro Transit Police reportedly  opened an internal investigation into an officer’s use of force during an arrest at the…
06.25.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…

One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died. Lt. Col. Robert Friend, who flew 142 combat missions in World War…
06.24.19
Mother Of 4 Dead Hours After Contracting Mysterious…

According to NYPost, a Queens mother for four, 38-year-old Donette Edge Cannon, has died only hours after being exposed to a…
06.24.19
#SayHerName: Maleah Davis Honored With ‘My Little Pony’…

Trey Ganem's SoulShine Industries created and donated a custom casket for the 4-year-old whose funeral will take place on June…
06.21.19
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500K Winning Lottery Ticket

A Charlotte, North Carolina woman is suing her ex-girlfriend for a winning lottery ticket. According to ABC 11, Jasmine Watkins…
06.21.19
Man Dies Following Encounter With Police

A New York man died after an encounter with police late Sunday night. WGRZ reports, 39-year-old Troy Hodge’s mother called…
06.21.19
One Week Later, Man Suspected Of Shooting Black…

Chicago police confirmed they are questioning the 33-year-old, but would not say when he was arrested, nor would they release…
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close