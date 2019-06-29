CLOSE
Mary J. Blige Signs Television Deal With Lionsgate

The "Queen of Hip-Hop & R&B" is now aiming to rule in other areas of entertainment as well.

After being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s BET Awards and a show-stopping performance, Mary J. Blige has more reasons to celebrate and be celebrated. It has been announced that the Queen of Hip-Hop & R&B has inked a television deal with Lionsgate via her production company.

Deadline reports:

R&B/hip-hop icon Mary J. Blige and her newly launched Blue Butterfly production company have signed a first-look TV deal with Lionsgate. Under the exclusive pact she will develop and produce series as well as have the opportunity to create content across the company’s other business platforms.

A nine-time Grammy winner and an Oscar nominee in 2018 for Mudbound in both Supporting Actress and Best Song categories, Blige currently stars in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. Upcoming projects include films Violent Heart and Body Cam, and she was recently cast to provide a voice in DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls sequel Trolls World Tour.

Blige, who has seven platinum albums and 31 total Grammy noms, is also launching a North American music tour with Nas this summer. On Sunday, she received the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards.

Congrats go out to Mary J. Blige!

