‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Is Finally Here & The Fan Reactions Are Coming In Hot

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-FILM-SPIDERMAN

Source: ISABEL INFANTES / Getty

Does Spider-Man: Far From Home Live Up To The Hype? A Lot of People Seem To Think So

It seems like the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home has been on a press tour for months now, so it’s probably just as exciting for them as it is for all of us to be able to say that the film is finally out.

The movie’s release kicked off with some midnight showings early Tuesday morning and following that, people rushed to their phones and computers to let off their reviews for one of the most highly-anticipated movies this year.

Let’s be honest: this film has some huge shoes to fill in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the follow-up to Avengers: End Game, the second highest grossing film in North America, ever. And if that wasn’t enough pressure, it’s also the movie that has the difficult job of closing out the third phase of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Not only that, but people REALLY enjoyed both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, so whatever way you look at Far From Home, it’s got a whole lot to live up to.

Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man as he tries to spend some time with Zendaya’s character MJ while they’re abroad on a school trip. Jake Gyllenhaal also joins the cast to make for a truly star-studded film that will both delight and surprise you throughout the entire two hour runtime.

As reviews from critics and those who have some industry connections got to see the film early came in, hype for this movie even more insane in the days leading up to its wide release–But what do the common folk think of the movie?

If you haven’t seen the movie (it’s been out for less than 24 hours, so I can’t really blame you….yet) check out some non-spoiler reviews and reactions to those of us who rushed to see it the second it hit theaters.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Is Finally Here & The Fan Reactions Are Coming In Hot

