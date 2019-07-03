CLOSE
Nas Announces ‘The Lost Tapes 2’ Release Date, Shares Tracklist

In about 2 weeks the myth becomes reality.

The Lost Tapes 2 album artwork

Source: Def Jam/Mass Appeal / Daniel Arsham

Today (July 2), Nas revealed his long-awaited and much delayed The Lost Tapes 2 album will be releasing on July 19. The new project will be arriving via Mass Appeal/Def Jam Recording.

The Lost Tapes 2 will feature unreleased material recorded during the creation of his last four projects; Hip-Hop is Dead (2006), Untitled (2008), Life Is Good (2012), and last year’s Kanye West-produced Nasir.

In keeping with the Hip-Hop times, merch tied to the project is available at shop.nasirjones.com. A video trailer for the projects features a Statik Selektah-produced cut called “Lost Freestyle.”

The Queensbridge rapper also shared the tracklist for the new project, as well the production line up which features the like of RZA, Pharrell Williams, No ID, Pete Rock and more.

Check out the tracklisting below.

The Lost Tapes 2 tracklist:

1. No Bad Energy [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ]

2. Vernon Family [PROD. BY PHARRELL WILLIAMS]

3. Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack) feat. Al Jarreau, Keyon Harrold [PROD. BY EDDIE COLE]

4. Lost Freestyle [PROD. BY STATIK SELEKTAH]

5. Tanasia [PROD. BY RZA]

6. Royalty feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY HIT-BOY]

7. Who Are You feat. David Ranier [PROD. BY ERIC HUDSON]

8. Adult Film feat. Swizz Beatz [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ]

9. War Against Love [PROD. BY DJ DAHI & DJ KHALIL]

10. The Art of It feat. J. Myers [PROD. BY PETE ROCK]

11. Highly Favored [PROD. BY RZA]

12. Queens Wolf [PROD. BY DJ TOOMP]

13. It Never Ends [PROD. BY THE ALCHEMIST]

14. You Mean The World to Me [PROD. BY KANYE WEST]

15. Queens Bridge Politics [PROD. BY PETE ROCK]

16. Beautiful Life feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY NO I.D.]

