CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

JAY-Z Suing Apparel Licensing Company For Fraud

No church in the wild.

Leave a comment
Jay-Z

Source: WENN.com / WENN

JAY-Z has put his former business partner on notice. He and his team are alleging that their brand management firm cooked their books.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to a report by Billboard Roc Nation has filed a lawsuit against Iconix Brand Group Inc. for reportedly misappropriating finances in relation to their apparel entities. In March 2007 Carter sold the rights for Rocawear to IBG for $204 million. He further engaged the firm in 2013 when Roc Nation entered a contract for additional licensing initiatives.

Their filing alleges that since then the firm inflated their earnings thus falsifying the company’s stability and value. The suit states that conspiracy to defraud comes “out of a massive years-long fraud perpetrated by Iconix and its affiliates to amass a portfolio of trademarks under false pretenses, in the process defrauding its licensees and partners, and setting off a colossal accounting scandal the depths of which are still being uncovered”. The purported scheme “sent its share price from a peak of more than $400 per share in 2014, to less than a dollar today”.

In 2018 JAY-Z was questioned by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the fraud allegations but his legal team stated he didn’t have any relevant details regarding the suit. Roc Nation is looking for unspecified monetary damages and reimbursement of all legal fees incurred.

Photo: WENN.com

JAY-Z Suing Apparel Licensing Company For Fraud was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jay Z

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Crowd Chants “F*ck Trump!” During Live Segment on…

If you thought the hate for Donald Trump was confined to the people living in the United States, you need…
07.08.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant

Amid recent rumors of “health challenges,” Stevie Wonder revealed that he needs a kidney transplant. Wonder made the news public on…
07.06.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of…

She wore an ensemble created by reality tv star Angel Brinks.
07.06.19
Arizona Governor Caught Wearing Nike Sneakers After Blasting…

Governor Doug Ducey is stopping a Nike plant from being built in his state.
07.06.19
A Black Woman Emerges As The True Lady…

Therese Patricia Okoumou just upped the ante for silent protests for social justice.
07.05.19
Alabama Prosecutor Drops Case Against Black Woman Charged…

Marshae Jones, 27, was indicted last month by a grand jury who found her responsible for her baby's death, not…
07.04.19
Here’s How Arkansas Wants To Honor Maleah Davis

The four-year-old's remains were found in a trash bag in Arkansas.
07.04.19
R. Kelly Is Begging A Judge To Silence…

The disgraced singer is trying to fight back with the courts.
07.04.19
Arizona’s Governor Wants To Take Nike Jobs Away…

Colin Kapernick reportedly spoke out against the Nike shoes.
07.03.19
Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking…

Who raised this person? This is straight nasty.
07.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close