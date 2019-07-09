TJMS: If You Missed It
Amber Guyger's Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial Out Of Dallas County [Video]

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his apartment as her own. However, her attorneys have filed a change of venue motion to move the murder trial out of Dallas County.

According to CBS 11, Guyger’s attorneys cite “prejudicial” and “inflammatory” media coverage as reasons to move the trial to another county. This comes after Guyger’s 911 call on the night the deadly shooting was leaked.

Guyger claims she thought Jean was a burglar in her Dallas apartment when she shot him on Sept. 6, 2018. In the 911 call, Guyger could be heard repeating “I thought it was my apartment” and also worrying about losing her job.

Her attorneys reportedly are arguing that, “The hysteria and false narratives have been pervasive and widespread, which have added significantly to the existing false narratives and hysteria that pervades in Dallas County, making a fair trail here impossible.”

Guyger last appeared in court on June 6, where the trial date was set for Sept. 6. It was on the last court appearance that judge Tammy Kemp gave a stern reminder about honoring the court’s gag order following the leak of the 911 call.

