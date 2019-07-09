CLOSE
Bring Back MTB2: Here’s What Babs, Ness, Dylan, Chopper, Fred & Sara Are Doing Now

Da Band

Source: Djamilla Rosa Cochran / Contributor / Getty

Diddy sure does know how to cause and uproar and get folks all in their feelings. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy king was in his bag on Instagram, teasing fans that he’ll possibly bring back the classic show gem that is Making The Band.

As millennials who love some good ol’ classic MTV television, we were all here for it.

Even former cast members are hype about a possible remake of the hit MTV show. When Diddy posted his IG video, teasing a comeback, Danity Kane member (and Making The Band 3 cast member) Aubrey O’Day wasted no time commenting.

“You had making the band because of US! Dare you to bring the true STARS back and show you can FINISH WHAT YOU STARTED.”

 

No shade to DK, but fans of the show are really checking for another rap group this time around; like Da Band.

Wondering what your favorite rap, r&b, reggae group is doing now?

Hit the flip to find out.

Bring Back MTB2: Here’s What Babs, Ness, Dylan, Chopper, Fred & Sara Are Doing Now was originally published on globalgrind.com

