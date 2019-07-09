CLOSE
Videos
HomeVideos

Ghostface Killah Gets Cinematic With It In New Visual for “Conditioning”

Ghost-Deni's gat is magic making dudes disappear...

Leave a comment
Day 7 - Roskilde Festival 2019

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

The Wallabee Champ is back!

With the Wu-Tang Clan once again the topic of discussion thanks to their in-depth docu-series, Of Mics and Men, and their upcoming Hulu series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Ghostface Killa is striking while the iron’s hot and releasing some new dolo material to remind fans how sharp his sword still is.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Having just announced the upcoming release of his 10th studio project GhostfaceKillahs, Tony Stark drops off his first visual for his album cut “Conditioning” where Ghost leads a home invasion with that Dead Presidents inspired face paint. His team meanwhile rock masks of dead and living Presidents a la Point Break. Pretty entertaining stuff to go along with a hard as nails track.

Peep the video below and let us know if you’ll be checking for GhostfaceKillahs when it drops.

The Delegation Agrees, Method Man Is Still Fine As Hell
21 photos

Ghostface Killah Gets Cinematic With It In New Visual for “Conditioning” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Ghostface Killah

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members…

  The place that is usually called the most wonderful place on earth took a scary turn for many over…
07.09.19
Crowd Chants “F*ck Trump!” During Live Segment on…

If you thought the hate for Donald Trump was confined to the people living in the United States, you need…
07.08.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant

Amid recent rumors of “health challenges,” Stevie Wonder revealed that he needs a kidney transplant. Wonder made the news public on…
07.06.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of…

She wore an ensemble created by reality tv star Angel Brinks.
07.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close