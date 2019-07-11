CLOSE
Cut The Check: Spinderella Suing Salt-N-Pepa For Unpaid Royalties

Business can make things ugly real fast.

Salt 'N Pepa at Bayside Sound Recording Studios

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

You absolutely hate to see it. Spinderella is suing Salt-N-Pepa for unpaid royalties. Recently, the group’s longtime DJ left the group (or was fired, depending on who you ask), but now she wants the coins she believes she is owed.

According to TMZ, Spin believes she been getting hit with the jig since at least 1999. That’s when a ‘Best of’ album dropped that she claims she was told she would be getting one third of the royalties and a $125K payment. But she did not.

The lawsuit also claims that she got fleeced by getting excluded from Salt-N-Pepa’s VH1 show (she only appeared as a guest) and was eventually paid less than one third of the group’s appearance fee.
Collide / Showtime - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals

Source: Amy E. Price / Getty

Spinderella also feels a ways that she wasn’t paid at all for their performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. However, the biggest kicker is that this year she found out the group had been paid $600K in royalties by SoundExchange. Of that, she hasn’t seen any loot.But worth noting is that you will be hard pressed to find Spin’s real name, Diedra Roper, in any of Salt-N-Pepa’s production credits.

So now, Spinderalla is suing her groupmates of over 30 years for trademark infringement, fraud and breach of contract. Business is business.
