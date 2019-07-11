CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

SMH: Jason Momoa Doesn’t Have Abs Anymore & People Are Body Shaming Him For It

Commenters are always outta pocket

Leave a comment
'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Last week, Us Weekly posted a photo of Jason Momoa shirtless while on vacation in Italy.

Usually, a shirtless photo of Jason Momoa–or any photo of Jason Momoa, really–would spark nothing but thirsty commenters, but this time around, things were a little bit different. This time, the comments were bombarded with people wondering where the usually very buff star’s abs went.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Here’s the picture in question:

When the picture was first posted, certain commenters began to call this Momoa’s “dad bod.” If that’s what people are going to start calling dad bods, then we’ve got a way bigger issue here–but it’s still alarming that someone as fit as Jason Momoa can still be body shamed for what is probably just the result of not working out while on vacation.

In the Instagram comments of the picture, one person could be seen asking “what happened to his abs?” alongside a crying emoji. Another said: “This is what it looks like when he lets himself go.” In another comment section of the same photo on Facebook, somebody else suggested that Momoa needed to “start lifting” again.

Despite the fact that these commenters probably don’t have six packs themselves, everyone else on the internet quickly realized how absolutely insane these criticisms were, and fans quickly came to Jason’s defense.

For those of us who actually have bodies that more closely resemble an actual dad (or mom, is that a thing?) bod, it should be more comforting than anything to see people like Jason Momoa–who is known for having an incredible physique–able to take a break, enjoy vacation, and not focus on whether or not he has a six pack 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The moral of the story here: literally ANYONE can be body shamed, even people who probably work out more than 300 days a year and have bodies that look like they were sculpted by God himself.

The internet sure is a fun place, isn’t it? Hopefully Jason Momoa isn’t taking any of these comments to heart because, let’s face it, he’ll probably have a six pack again the second he does 3 or 4 sit-ups–and the rest of us…..won’t.

SMH: Jason Momoa Doesn’t Have Abs Anymore & People Are Body Shaming Him For It was originally published on globalgrind.com

Jason Momoa

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump…

Alva Johnson says this video proves she was sexually harassed by Trump.
07.12.19
Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having…

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to…
07.11.19
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware…
07.11.19
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close