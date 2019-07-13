CLOSE
National
HomeNational

New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For Cocaine Possession

The 1985 Cy Young Award winner and 1986 World Series champ has battled drug and alcohol addiction for years.

Leave a comment
Array

Source: WENN / WENN

Dwight Gooden, a standout player for the New York Mets, famously battled cocaine and alcohol addiction during and well after his playing days. The 54-year-old New Jersey resident was arrested last month on June 7 for cocaine in yet another high-profile incident related to his drug abuse.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

New York Post reports:

The June 7 arrest of the retired ace known as “Doc” is the latest in a sad saga that began during the peak of his stunning career in the 1980s.

The 1985 National League Cy Young Award winner led the Mets to their most recent World Series championship in 1986 — but fell into hard-partying ways.

He entered rehab in 1987 after testing positive for cocaine during Mets training camp.

In 1995, Gooden was suspended for the entire season for failing yet another drug test. His checkered past also includes busts for reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and battery for allegedly hitting his fiancée.

Gooden did an eight-month stint in jail for violating probation when he showed up high on cocaine to a meeting with his probation officer in 2006.

And then, in 2010, he was busted after crashing his car in Franklin Lakes, NJ, while under the influence of drugs — while taking his 5-year-old son, Dylan, to school.

In his most recent arrest, police in Holmdel pulled over Gooden, 54, just before 1 a.m. for driving too slowly on the highway, failure to maintain the lane and having overly tinted windows, which are illegal in the Garden State, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Christopher Swendeman told The Post Friday.

Cops say they found two small bags of cocaine in the vehicle Gooden was driving, allegedly. Gooden faces three to five years behind bars if convicted.

Photo: WENN

New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For Cocaine Possession was originally published on hiphopwired.com

cocaine , drug possession , New York Mets

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close