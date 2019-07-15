Comedian Affion Crockett Salutes New Class of Female Rappers [Video]

Comedian Affion Crockett brought his comedic stylings to Baltimore this past weekend and he as well as Brandon Lewis made some time to sit down with April Watts.
Press play to watch Affion Crockett get real about relationships, state of rap music and the importance of activism. Press play below.
View this post on Instagram
In 2 interviews today I was asked about Jermaine Dupri’s comments about female rappers. Although the culture is primarily “mindless music” right now, there are some dope female (& male) emcees that don’t get the shine. I always mention my sis @lyricjones ✊🏽. Emcee, vocalist, drummer, & a dope soul. Cop her albums🔥🎹🎤🥁 . . #affioncrockett #lyricjones #barsonly #emcees #rappers #music #hiphop
