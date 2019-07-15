CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

2 Dead, Baltimore Police Officer Shot At Methadone Clinic

Leave a comment

 

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

A suspect and a man has died after a shooting at a methadone clinic in Baltimore.

According to Fox 45, three people including an officer were shot in the 2100 block of Maryland Ave.

The location of the shooting is a clinic which specializes in substance use and mental health disorders.

Witnesses say a man went into the clinic after receiving his medicine and opened fire. Police have not confirmed any details related to the incident.

The officer was rushed to Shock Trauma, his or her condition is not known.

This story is developing.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

2 Dead, Baltimore Police Officer Shot At Methadone Clinic was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For…

Dwight Gooden, a standout player for the New York Mets, famously battled cocaine and alcohol addiction during and well after…
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…

Brotha what?
07.15.19
Das Racist: Republicans Caught Darkening Colin Kaepernick Photo

The Grand Old Party is back to their old tricks again. They were caught using their Photoshop skills for not…
07.15.19
Fox News Host Texted Former Co-Host “Pull Your…

Fox News has a PR nightmare on their hands yet again after reports that a host on its Fox Nation…
07.15.19
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump…

Alva Johnson says this video proves she was sexually harassed by Trump.
07.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close