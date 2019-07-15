A suspect and a man has died after a shooting at a methadone clinic in Baltimore.

According to Fox 45, three people including an officer were shot in the 2100 block of Maryland Ave.

The location of the shooting is a clinic which specializes in substance use and mental health disorders.

Witnesses say a man went into the clinic after receiving his medicine and opened fire. Police have not confirmed any details related to the incident.

The officer was rushed to Shock Trauma, his or her condition is not known.

This story is developing.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

2 Dead, Baltimore Police Officer Shot At Methadone Clinic was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted July 15, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: