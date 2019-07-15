CLOSE
Here For It: ‘Big Little Lies’ Has Some Of The Juiciest Moments In White Women T.V. History

You'll be quoting lines for days.

Big Little Lies cast

Source: Splash News / Splash News

*Spoilers below*

Things are getting serious on season two of the HBO drama Big Little Lies, and if you aren’t following these mostly white women and their scandalous, sometimes devastating lives, you’re missing out.

The show follows five women – Celeste, Jane, Madeline, Renata and Bonnie – in Monterey, California who get caught up in a murder investigation.

Nicole Kidman plays Celeste, a retired lawyer who was in an abusive relationship with her husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) and is now raising her two sons after her husband’s death.

Shailene Woodley takes on Jane, a rape victim and survivor whose son was birthed from the very man who assaulted her, Perry.

Reese Witherspoon plays Madeline, a dominant mother and wife who supports her friends and gets caught up in an affair that can ruin her marriage.

Laura Dern plays Renata, a money and power obsessed women who gets caught up in the murder scandal while her once rich family is in a financial crisis.

Lastly, Zoe Kravitz takes on Bonnie, a yoga instructor who’s married to Madeline’s ex-husband Nathan, and who is the main woman behind Perry’s death.

The show is one of a kind in that it explores a lot of serious issues with depth and nuance, including domestic violence, sexual assault and extramarital affairs. Not to mention, the cast brings the brilliant, super shady drama that’ll have you ALL the way invested in these White women’s lives.

And if you need a little melanin in your late night programming, this season gives Zoe Kravitz’s character more of a backstory that brings about topics of race, spirituality and dysfunctional mother-daughter relationships.

Oh, and did I mention Meryl Streep gives scene-stealing performances as Mary Louise, Perry’s grieving mother who will stop at nothing to get to the bottom of her son’s death?

You’ll have to peep it to believe it. Hit the flip for some of the most shady, scandalous moments from season two of Big Little Lies (spoiler: many of them involve Meryl Streep). Then, make sure you tune into HBO next week at 9 p.m. EST for the season finale.

