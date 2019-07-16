CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Got ‘Em: R. Kelly Will Be Held Without Bail, “Extreme Danger To The Community & Minor Girls”

Where is the lie?

Leave a comment
R. Kelly Appears In Family Court Over Unpaid Child Support

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

R. Kelly isn’t going anywhere. A judge ruled today (July 16) that the accused child sexual predator will be held without bond as he awaits federal trial.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, prosecutors described the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer as “an extreme danger to the community, especially to minor girls” during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The prosecutors also made sure to point out the extreme risk of Kelly obstructing justice. Part of the new charges he was hit with include allegations of paying off the families of accusers so they wouldn’t cooperate with the authorities.

Kelly’s lawyer went with the there’s no way his client can flee because he’s broke play. “Unlike his most famous song — ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ — Mr. Kelly doesn’t like to fly,” Greenberg reportedly said.

See Also: Piper Perv: R. Kelly’s Ex-Employees Handed Over 20 Underage Sex Tapes To Feds

Well, the judge wasn’t having it. Kelly is currently being held in Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Right now, R. Kelly is facing 18 charges in Brooklyn and Chicago for various alleged crimes involving minors, including 10 victims. R. Kelly was acquitted of child pornography in 2008.

Got ‘Em: R. Kelly Will Be Held Without Bail, “Extreme Danger To The Community & Minor Girls” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

r. kelly

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For…

Dwight Gooden, a standout player for the New York Mets, famously battled cocaine and alcohol addiction during and well after…
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…

Brotha what?
07.15.19
Das Racist: Republicans Caught Darkening Colin Kaepernick Photo

The Grand Old Party is back to their old tricks again. They were caught using their Photoshop skills for not…
07.15.19
Fox News Host Texted Former Co-Host “Pull Your…

Fox News has a PR nightmare on their hands yet again after reports that a host on its Fox Nation…
07.15.19
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close