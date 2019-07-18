CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of Alcohol At A Party

Leave a comment
Low Section Of Baby Holding Milk Bottle On Bed At Home

Source: Galina Krylosova / EyeEm / Getty

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a part of a dare, according to Yahoo! News.

Family and friends of the baby were gathered to celebrate the infant’s one-month on earth. Reports say that when they proposed a toast, another relative dared the grandfather who was holding the baby to only take a sip of his drink after the baby did. When the mother found out he gave her child alcohol, she took the baby from the grandfather but the baby had already started struggling to breathe. 

The 1-month-old was reportedly taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

If you didn’t know, children’s bodies absorb alcohol much faster than adults, so the symptoms hit quicker — even with small amounts. 

via AOL.com:

Alcohol depresses the body’s central nervous system and causes a drop in blood glucose (sugar). When the brain is deprived of glucose, it can lead to seizures and comas. When the central nervous system is affected, breathing, heart rate and blood pressure may slow down to a dangerous or even fatal level.

If a child swallows alcohol, you should immediately call the American Association of Poison Control Centers at 1-800-222-1222 with the name of the beverage, the amount consumed, how long ago intake took place, and the child’s weight and age. For emergencies including collapsing, seizures, blackouts and trouble breathing, call 9-1-1.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of Alcohol At A Party was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

China , newborn death

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close