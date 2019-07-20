CLOSE
Mathew Knowles Getting Into The Marijuana Business

Beyoncé’s father is the chief marketing officer for Bangi, Inc., a company that buys and leases land for marijuana businesses.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 18, 2019

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Mathew Knowles might be best known as Beyoncé’s father and his forays into the music business, but he’s proving himself to be ahead of the curve in a new booming venture. Knowles has signed on as the chief marking officer of a company that leases land for marijuana farms and dispensaries.

Page Six writes:

Page Six has exclusively learned that he has signed on as chief marketing officer of Bangi Inc., a company that buys and leases real estate for weed farms and dispensaries.

Knowles — who famously managed Bey, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams as Destiny’s Child, plus launched their solo careers and that of younger daughter Solange — told us he’ll be “leveraging my extensive network” to boost the company.

He told us that while he does partake in marijuana himself for “medicinal reasons,” Bangi doesn’t actually handle the drug.

“We are buying land . . . We’ll lease it back to the growers, the dispensaries, the extraction companies.”

Knowles said he was unaware that his son-in-law Jay-Z was also getting into the marijuana biz and says it’s too soon to say if they’ll collaborate on business.

Photo: Getty

Mathew Knowles Getting Into The Marijuana Business was originally published on hiphopwired.com

