The day after we all saw the viral clip of Irv Gott, Ja Rule, and crew get into some kind of altercation at S.O.B’s in NYC, Irv joined DJ Caesar to let the people know the FULL story, and what lead up to the innocent even happening in the first place.

Irv blamed the producers of “Growing Up Hip-Hop” for putting him and his family in a “scripted” situation that went wrong. Irv was frustrated with the producers, and mentioned multiple times that he won’t be on the show anymore, until the very end he left the possibility open.

He didn’t hold back with anything, name dropping multiple people involved, and explained what lead up to the altercation, and laughed at the fact people thought it was because he couldn’t get in the club.

He sat in live on air for almost an hour, discussing Tales On BET Season 2, why we won’t be able to stream the song he produced for Kanye West, and his mission to keep cultivating musical talent in today’s generation.

Watch Part 1 of our exclusive where he breaks down everything that went down the other night in NYC.

Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For SOB’s Viral Incident With Ja Rule was originally published on boomphilly.com

Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted July 20, 2019

