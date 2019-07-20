CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For SOB’s Viral Incident With Ja Rule

Leave a comment

The day after we all saw the viral clip of Irv Gott, Ja Rule, and crew get into some kind of altercation at S.O.B’s in NYC, Irv joined DJ Caesar to let the people know the FULL story, and what lead up to the innocent even happening in the first place.

Irv blamed the producers of “Growing Up Hip-Hop” for putting him and his family in a “scripted” situation that went wrong. Irv was frustrated with the producers, and mentioned multiple times that he won’t be on the show anymore, until the very end he left the possibility open.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

 

He didn’t hold back with anything, name dropping multiple people involved, and explained what lead up to the altercation, and laughed at the fact people thought it was because he couldn’t get in the club.

See Also: Romeo Miller Compares LaVar Ball To His Dad; Talks What To Expect on ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’

He sat in live on air for almost an hour, discussing Tales On BET Season 2, why we won’t be able to stream the song he produced for Kanye West, and his mission to keep cultivating musical talent in today’s generation.

Watch Part 1 of our exclusive where he breaks down everything that went down the other night in NYC.

Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For SOB’s Viral Incident With Ja Rule was originally published on boomphilly.com

growing up hip-hop , Irv Gotti , New York City , sob's

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close