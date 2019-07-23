Kandi Burruss Responds To Phaedra Parks Saying It’s “Amusing” That She’s Still Upset With Her [VIDEO]

A Phaedra Parks and Kandi Burruss reunion is looking less and less likely these days as the ladies can’t seem to do what’s necessary to move forward.

Earlier this month, Phaedra shared her opinion on Kandi saying she would have to sit out Real Housewives of Atlanta if they considered bringing her former friend back.

“I find it amusing, because if she is that concerned about me three years later, I must have really impacted her life,” Phaedra told The Daily Mail. “So I’m glad I touched her like that.”

But Kandi doesn’t find anything about Phaedra funny, especially after she was found to have been the one who helped start the rumor that Kandi and husband Todd were was trying to drug and take advantage of Porsha Williams sexually. That rumor was found to not be true, and during the reunion, when it came out that Phaedra was the one behind it, she seemed more confused than remorseful. While Kandi and Porsha have since been able to mend things, Kandi and Phaedra weren’t able to.

With that in mind, you can imagine Kandi’s disappointment when she found out about Phaedra’s recent comments.

“I just find it very sad that she has no remorse for what she did,” Kandi said late last week on PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check. “She didn’t see anything wrong with that? I feel like, if anybody did what she did to me to her sons in the future, she would have a totally different outlook on the situation, and so I think she should just rethink it. Hey, if she doesn’t that’s cool. She’s canceled in my book, anyway.”

When asked if she still wouldn’t consider filming RHOA with Phaedra if she returned, Kandi confirmed that her stance hadn’t changed.

“Nah [laughs]. We’re in different places in our lives and she’s right, it is three years later, but it’s not anything that you can play down as if it was nothing,” she said. “If somebody says, ‘Yeah, you know I just accused you of drugging people and taking them back to take advantage of them, that’s nothing. You should be over it.’ Like, really? Uh no.”

You can see what Kandi had to say for herself at the 14:34 mark below:

